Kailyn Lowry Breaks Silence on Javi Marroquin and Lauren Comeau's Relationship Drama

Kailyn Lowry can't seem to escape her ex's drama.

Just last month, reports surfaced claiming Javi Marroquin cheated on fiancée Lauren Comeau after police were called to the couple's home.

While Javi's ex has stayed quiet, she decided to shed some light on what went down during the dramatic weekend in the latest episode of her Coffee Convos podcast on Wave Podcast Network.

"The tea is hot on this episode of Coffee Convos because I completely forgot about that bulls--t until you just brought it up," Kailyn told co-host Lindsie Chrisley. "I know pretty much the entire situation from start to finish because I was called to the scene of the crime and then I was later blamed as the problem."

She continued, "I'm not gonna get into all of the details. However, I will say that that was not a mess that I was planning to clean up. It wasn't my mess. It didn't involve me, but somehow I got involved in it."