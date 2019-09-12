Millie Bobby Brown Reacts to Criticism After Skincare Tutorial Goes Viral

Millie Bobby Brown is learning as she goes.

The Stranger Things star took to Instagram on Thursday to address the criticism she received over a nighttime skincare routine tutorial.

"I'm still learning the best way to share my routines as I get to know this space better—I'm not an expert," she wrote in a note posted to the social network. "I thought doing a quick video replicating my personal process for that night was okay, but that's not what was conveyed. I understand, I appreciate all of your feedback on this journey, please keep sharing your thoughts and I will too. Ily guys x #LovedAndLight."

The 15-year-old actress posted the tutorial on YouTube last weekend. In the one-minute and 50-second clip, the celebrity talked about the products from her Florence by Mills line and walked viewers through a routine, which included using a face mist, a scrub, a face wash, a moisturizer and a lip oil.