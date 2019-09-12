Kim Kardashian Reveals Her "Embarrassing" Last Google Search

Listen, even Kim Kardashian Googles some pretty questionable stuff sometimes.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night and the two played a game of Show Me Your Phone, in which they took turns revealing some potentially embarrassing private information. Kim was asked to show the last term she Googled.

"You could have warned me so I could clear search history," she said. "Oh my God, you guys, this is so embarrassing."

The last term she searched was, "Is shapewear with pee hole better." The segment aired a day after the reality star released her new shapewear collection of SKIMS Solutionwear.

"I just launched SKIMS and I've been debating if I need a pee hole in certain of the things or if, cause I would, like under the dress to like the Emmys or whatever, I would like try to use the pee hole, and then you pee all over yourself and it doesn't work half the time anyway," Kim said.