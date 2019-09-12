Hey Anthropologie Fans: Take an Extra 40% Off Sale Items Now!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Do you ever go through your closet and don't like anything you see? Us too. Melodramatics aside, next time you get that last minute brunch text you won't be in a time frenzy to pull together a cute look because Anthropologie is offering an additional 40% off all sale items (and there are hundreds of pieces on sale).

With that much bang for your buck you can get that off-the-shoulder sweater, floral frock or statement jumpsuit that's sure to elevate your weekend wardrobe. Don't forget to throw in some new sunnies or studded flats to top off your swag.

Check out five of our favorites below.