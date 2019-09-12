Liam Hemsworth Lives His Best Life During Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky's Latest Trip

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Sep. 12, 2019 10:36 AM
When life gets tough, family time is the best time.
Just a few weeks after Liam Hemsworth filed for divorce from Miley Cyrus, the Hollywood actor traveled to Australia for a special getaway with a few familiar faces.
The newly single star joined brother Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky and other friends for a private trip to Makepeace Island.
"Another little hidden gem in @australia," Chris shared on Instagram with several photos from the getaway. "Thanks for the hospitality @makepeaceisland !! @elsapatakyconfidential @liamhemsworth @lukemun @aprilmun @leiselj8 @azzagrist."
Elsa added, "Fun trip with the best company! @australia."
It's a great escape for an actor who has recently went through a public split with Miley. While he hasn't commented on the breakup minus a rare Instagram post, a source previously shared that the Hollywood star wants to keep things private.
"He needed to get out of town and away from it all to be able to get some perspective," an insider previously shared with E! News. "He is with the people he loves and just taking each day as it comes. Everyone has been very supportive and trying to take his mind off of things. He's not in a rush to figure out where to go next."
To see some of the best memories from the Australia getaway, keep scrolling in our gallery below.
With sunsets like this, it's hard to believe Chris Hemsworth, Liam Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky wanted to leave this beautiful destination.
Hold on to your hats, it's time for a wild ride on the water!
Summer isn't over until it's over. Just ask Elsa!
While enjoying some R&R, Elsa couldn't help but capture her man showing off some dance moves on Instagram Stories.
Perhaps this Hollywood couple brings out the silly side of their friends.
"Fun trip with the best company!" Elsa wrote on Instagram when sharing some of the few special memories.
No matter what time of the year it is, Elsa and Chris always look their best.
With sights and views like these, we totally get why they chose Makepeace Island for their destination.
Liam and Chris were able to enjoy some sibling time with their close friends during the special getaway.
