These Paul Walker Birthday Tributes From Vin Diesel and More Stars Will Leave You In Tears

There's no doubt Paul Walker's legacy lives on nearly six years after his sudden death.
The Fast & Furious star tragically passed away in November 2013 after his speeding Porsche slammed into a lamp post and burst into flames. And today, on what would have been his 46th birthday, his co-stars are taking to social media to remember the man who became their family.
"So much to tell you… so much to share…" Vin Diesel began a lengthy Instagram post, in which he recapped a recent wrap party for Fast & Furious 9 in Scotland with castmates Nathalie Emmanuel and John Cena. "His gratitude is palpable... and knowing you, you would just want him to win."
"Normally today I would be planning how to embarrass you with a birthday cake. Haha," he continued. "Instead I reflect on how lucky I am to call you my brother. The tears never go away, but they change... from that of mourning to that of grace. We only hope to make you proud. Speaking of which, guess what message I woke up to... your daughter. Meadow sending me love on this day. Wow, she knows me so well. She has your heart. Happy birthday... it's amazing, but somehow you continue to make the world a better place."
For his part, Tyrese penned a letter to his late friend, remembering their times together and praising Paul's daughter Meadow Walker.
"Dear Paul, I miss you everyday bro with my whole heart!" shared the rapper-actor. "You were truly a friend and brother in deed....: Your trailer on set was always next to mines. You gave some of the best hugs... Your laughter was infectious once you started laughing it would change the mood of any room or anyone that was around...."
"Happy birthdays King Walker..... ps I ran into your angel Meadow she was in town to visit Vin, Paloma [Jimenez] and the kids and my mind was blown from how tall, beautiful how strong she is- and has been...." Tyrese added. "So very of MW Just wanted to check in bro cause I know you're somewhere up there listening and watching —Happy birthday bro!!!!!"
And while Ludacris said Paul's "Legacy Will Always Be Alive & Your Presence Felt Everywhere," Jordana Brewsterpoked fun at her nickname for the late actor.
"Happy Birthday P-Dubbs. You really hated it when I called you that," she wrote. "I miss your laugh, your giant hugs, your ability to make everyone feel seen. I miss you every day. Your legacy lives on everyday through your beautiful daughter Meadow."