Kendall Jenner's $10,000 Postmates Receipts Will Have You Drooling

WARNING: Kendall Jenner's Postmastes receipts are guaranteed to make you hungry, so please proceed with caution.

The 23-year-old supermodel is following in the footsteps of her baby sis, Kylie Jenner, by teaming up with The Receipt to reveal her Postmates order history. In total, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who has been a Postmates user since 2015, has spent over $10,000 on 153 orders. These orders have been placed in 14 cities with 94 merchants, totaling 433 items.

Kendall, who travels all over the world for work, places the most orders in Los Angeles (her hometown), New York City and Philadelphia, where she previously spent time with her former beau, 76ers basketball star Ben Simmons.

So, what's Kendall's top food to order? That would be sushi, specifically from her fave spot, Matsuhisa. In fact, according to The Receipt, Kendall has spent over $1,219 at the beloved sushi spot.