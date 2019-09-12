Lady Gaga Hopes Her Future Kids Are Inspired by Watching Mom Put on Makeup

Daniel Jackson for Allure
by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Sep. 12, 2019 7:31 AM
Daniel Jackson for Allure
While she has not taken on the role of mom just yet, Lady Gaga is looking forward to those classic moments with her kids.
Amid the triple threat's latest venture, her Haus Laboratories makeup brand, the Oscar winner and Allure October issue cover star reflected on that signature beauty memory many have of watching their mother apply makeup.
"She would look so, so beautiful, and so strong. She just had such a bravery about her, and it was so inspiring to me. I grew up with this understanding that you can be brave in many different ways, and one of those ways is makeup," she recalled to the magazine of her mom, Cynthia Germanotta.
The memory spurred her to think of her own future youngsters. "I really hope that when I have maybe a little girl one day, or a little boy, and they see Mommy put her makeup on, that they have the same experience that I did," Gaga told Allure.
As the star explained to the magazine, makeup has been an empowering force in her life. "I never felt beautiful, and I still have days that I don't feel beautiful," Mother Monster shared. "All of the insecurities that I've dealt with my whole life from being bullied when I was younger, they come right back up to bite me. Then I put makeup on, and before I know it I feel this superhero within. It gives me those wings to fly."
And now, she wants her brand to be the wind beneath everyone's wings, no matter how they identify.
Daniel Jackson for Allure
"I would like all gender identities to know very clearly that they are included, and never exploited, ever...I want that little boy at home that might like to be called a girl to say, 'Mommy, I want to wear Dynasty. It's a Glam Attack.' And then Mommy goes, 'Oh, my son wants to be called a girl, and he wants the Glam Attack.' And then she goes and she gets it for him. And he uses it. And then there's a bond," she explained to Allure.
"It's kind of like when kids used to come to my shows with their parents, and they'd lean over and they'd say, 'Mommy and Daddy, I'm gay.' Or 'I'm not a boy; I'm a girl'. Or 'I'm not a girl; I'm a boy.' I have heard those stories so many times, over and over, for all of the years that I have been in this business. And I want the same thing that I've had in my concerts to happen with this company. If I'm not changing people's lives, what are we doing here?"
The October issue of Allure is on sale Sept. 24.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?