Meghan Markle Made Alexandra Daddario's Favorite Workout Harder

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Sep. 12, 2019 5:56 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Meghan Markle, Yoga

TheImageDirect.com

Thanks to Meghan MarkleAlexandra Daddario's favorite yoga studio just got even more popular. 

It turns out the Baywatch actress and the Duchess of Sussex have similar taste in yoga studios on this side of the pond. "She came into New York last weekend and she went to a yoga place called Modo Yoga, which is my yoga place. It's where I always go," she told James Corden on The Late Late Show Wednesday night, referencing Markle's surprise trip to the Big Apple last weekend. 

"Now that she went there, everyone's gonna want to go there," Daddario told Corden. "And there's not going to be any room...It's going to be harder to get into."

According to People, the royal new mom, famously a yogi, joined a hot yoga class after touching down in New York City. "She has been going to Modo Yoga for many years and tries to do so whenever she is in New York," a source told the magazine. "It was the perfect remedy for jet lag."

Watch

Serena Williams Can't Stop Calling Meghan Markle Amazing at NYFW

While it may help with jet lag, according to Daddario, it's not very glamorous. As she described to Corden, it's 105 degrees and everyone is "exceptionally close" to each other and sweating on each other. "It's wonderful when you're done," she assured. "During it, yes, it's very hard."

However, she wouldn't be mad about a Markle sighting while she's there. "She can sweat on me. I don't mind," she told Corden. "That would be ok."

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Meghan Markle , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kim Kardashian, Tonight Show

Kim Kardashian Weighs In On Rumors She and Kanye West Are Moving to Wyoming

Lady Gaga, Allure, October 2019

Lady Gaga Hopes Her Future Kids Are Inspired by Watching Mom Put on Makeup

Reese Witherspoon, Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Big Little Lies Fans Can Finally Watch Reese Witherspoon Throw Ice Cream at Meryl Streep

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Stormi Webster Steals the Show While Kylie Jenner Answers Ellen DeGeneres’ Burning Questions

Kim Kardashian, KUWTK 1702

Watch Kim Kardashian Drag Kourtney for Stealing Her Style (Allegedly!)

The Blacklist

Get a First Look at The Blacklist Season 7, Featuring the Debut of Katarina Rostova

Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Laugh Off Kissing Critics With Sloppy Makeout Session

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.