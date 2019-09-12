Mike ''The Situation'' Sorrentino Released From Prison After 8 Months

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino is a free man.

E! News can confirm the Jersey Shore star was released from prison in Otisville, N.Y. on Thursday morning. Sorrentino's wife, Lauren Pesce, accompanied him as he made his long-awaited departure from the federal correctional facility.

"We are elated to finally close this chapter of our life," he said in a statement to E! News. "Thank you to our family, friends and fans for the continuous love and support during this time, it brought us so much peace and comfort. We look forward to continuing our life as husband and wife and working on baby situations! We truly believe that the comeback is ALWAYS greater than the setback and we can't wait to show the world ours."

Sorrentino served eight months for one count of tax evasion. He is now expected to complete two years of supervised release and 500 hours of community service. After pleading guilty and before his Oct. 2018 sentencing, Sorrentino paid off his $10,000 fine and $123,000 restitution fee.