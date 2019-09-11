Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid Make a Color Coordinated Couple Debut at New York Fashion Week

by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Sep. 11, 2019 6:51 PM

Anwar Hadid, Dua Lipa, Marc Jacobs, 2019 New York Fashion Week

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Here are some "New Rules": all red carpet couple debuts must be as stylish as Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid's.

But, fair warning, these two set some high standards. In one of their first official appearances as a couple, the singer and model wore color-coordinated ensembles that were absolutely fitting for the Marc Jacobs show. After all, they were Marc Jacobs' designs. 

Together, the pair sat front row and supported Anwar's big sisters Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid. Although, front row is a bit of a stretch since there was only really one row to view the models from. The Marc Jacobs show was held at a gymnasium, where seats were scattered across the auditorium, giving the show a very whimsical feel.

Gigi herself played a part in contributing to the atmosphere. As she walked in a powder blue look, viewers' attention shifted downwards as they realized she was walking barefoot. 

Bella & Gigi Hadid Together Again at VS Fashion Show

But Gigi once again shone the spotlight on her brother and his new girlfriend by featuring them on her Instagram Story. Alongside a photo of Anwar and Dua, Gigi wrote, "kk love these 2 so much."

And Dua's fans love them so much, too. Ever since Dua and Anwar sparked relationship rumors in July, they've quickly become the cutest couple on the scene. Their date nights out on the town and kiss on her 24th birthday showed that they were going from stride to stride.

Plus, the Brit joined Anwar and his sisters at their grandmother's funeral. Even though she and Gigi's boyfriend Tyler Cameron are not members of the family, they were the perfect shoulders to lean on.

