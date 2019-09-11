Farrah Abraham Mistakenly Refers to 9/11 as ''7-Eleven'' in Anniversary Tribute

Farrah Abraham's latest YouTube video is drawing backlash for an unfortunate reason.

The former Teen Mom star had good intentions when she brought her daughter, Sophia, to the One World Trade Center on the 18th anniversary of 9/11. However, people were quick to criticize the star for referring to the terrorist attack as "7-Eleven," as in the name of the popular chain of convenience stores.

But it wasn't just the minor slip-up that people are upset about. Critics are calling the video "tone-deaf," especially since Farrah says she got the tickets for free through a tour group.

Moreover, her statement about being grateful she was able to "enjoy" the day was met with ire. "'Enjoying'? How about sharing this experience?" one Instagram follower commented.

New York City is the latest stop on Farrah and Sophia's tour across the globe. They are fresh off a trip to Paris, where they enjoyed a day of shopping at stores like Louis Vuitton.