Robby Hayes Defends Lindsie Chrisley Over ''Heartbreaking'' Sex Tape Drama

Robby Hayes is standing by Lindsie Chrisley in the face of ongoing familial strife.

E! News chatted with The Bachelorette star during OK! Magazine's New York Fashion Week party presented by Svedka, where he claimed this isn't the first time he and Lindsie were "blackmailed" over their alleged sex tape.

Last month, Lindsey filed a police report accusing her estranged father Todd Chrisley and stepbrother Chase Chrisley of extorting her with a sex tape. Todd, who currently faces charges of tax evasion and other financial crimes, adamantly denied doing so. The reality TV star did, however, claim Lindsie had extramarital relationships with both Hayes and fellow Bachelor Nation star Josh Murray.

Now, according to Robbie, he and Lindsie actually faced a similar incident years ago.

Describing himself as an "innocent bystander," he explained, "It bums me out but at the same time I've known about this. This isn't the first time the sex tape has been held over my head. We were blackmailed with it two years ago. I knew it existed."