Rihanna Celebrating Her PCAs Nom Will Make You Smile

by Stephanie Wenger | Wed., Sep. 11, 2019 4:39 PM
Talk about being a showstopper!
Rihanna proved once again why she is up for The Style Star of 2019 at this year's People's Choice Awards when she walked the black carpet at her Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video Tuesday night.
The 31-year-old performer rocked a sparkling turquoise asymmetrical turtleneck dress with matching sunglasses.
The fashion designer was thrilled when Zanna Roberts Rassi congratulated her on the nomination and gave her a gift from Helen's Wines.
"Thank you so much," she told E! News exclusively on the carpet.
Upon finding out that her gift was alcohol, the "Umbrella" singer was excited to indulge.
"Oh nice! I was just about to say if it's cupcakes I'm not going to eat it," she joked. "I drink my calories. I don't eat them!"
Rihanna is competing against Kim Kardashian West, Céline Dion, Lady Gaga, Gigi Hadid, Cardi B, Jennifer Lopez and Harry Styles for the Style Star trophy at the PCAs.
See who wins The Style Star of 2019 when the People's Choice Awards airs live on E! on Sunday, Nov. 10 and watch E! News tonight for more exclusive celeb reactions from 2019 PCAs nominees.
Watch the 2019 People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 10 at 9 p.m., only on E!
Julianne Hough, Gabrielle Union and More America's Got Talent Stars React to the Show's "Amazing" PCAs Nomination
