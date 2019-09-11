Megan Fox Recalls Psychic Experience on Set of Jennifer's Body

There's more to Megan Fox than meets the eye.

Most people know the star as Shia LaBeouf's attractive sidekick in Transformers or the wife of Brian Austin Green, but there's so much that people don't know about Megan. Like, the fact that she is a psychic.

"You're not supposed to say this about yourself, but I'm really psychic," the actress tells Variety. Her mystical powers come up when the star shares her experience on the set of the feminist horror film Jennifer's Body, a movie about a teenager who is demonically possessed.

At the time, the 33-year-old was rapidly rising in fame thanks to her role in Transformers, which was both a blessing and a curse. She was constantly being followed by paparazzi, even on-set where there was a strict no-camera rule. During one shoot in particular, the actress had to walk into a lake while wearing nothing but nude panties and pasties. To ensure Megan's privacy, the crew cleared out the woods and surrounding area, but something still felt off to Megan.