Anna Wintour Officially Joins Megan Thee Stallion's Hot Girl Movement During NYFW

But in all honesty, we wouldn't expect anything less from the woman who coined the now-viral term "hot girl summer."

"I think Megan Thee Stallion is having just the best hot girl summer right now," the 24-year-old star recently told E! News, describing herself in the third person. "I mean she's just so amazing. She just does what she wants to do, and she just parties with everyone. She encourages the girls to be their best selves and live their best lives and just having a good-ass time this summer."

She further explained her famous catchphrase, saying, "Your actions make you a 'hot girl.' You have to be someone who is like energetic, the life of the party, just really nice, you know what I'm saying?"

Megan added, "You have to be able to put that confidence in other people and get along with all the girls and just like have a good time. Just unapologetically you. You just have to be lit."

And just because summer is coming to a close later this month, that doesn't mean being a "hot girl" is over. The 24-year-old rapper fully plans to keep the same energy and vibe going as we enter fall.

"We're taking this hot girl summer into the winter. We don't care. Just put on a jacket," she said.

Noted!