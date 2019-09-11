Meet the Presenters for the 2019 Emmy Awards: Zendaya, Game of Thrones Stars and More

It's almost time for the 2019 Emmys.

The award show is sure to be a star-studded event. Not only are there plenty of celebrity nominees, but there are also several big-name presenters.

The Television Academy and Emmy Awards telecast producers Don Mischer Productions and Done+Dusted announced the first group of presenters on Wednesday---and fans are sure to recognize a few familiar faces.

Zendaya, Michael Douglas, Viola Davis, Taraji P. Henson, Billy Porter, Angela Bassett and Naomi Watts are just a few of the TV stars set to give out the statuettes. Viewers can also expect to see a few late-night hosts do the honors, including Seth Meyers, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert.

But that's not all. The Game of Thrones cast members will also be handing out the trophies. Emilia Clarke, Sophie Turner, Kit Harington, Lena Headey, Maisie Williams and more will be there. Of course, this should come as no surprise. After all, the HBO hit secured 32 nods this year—the most of any show in a single season.