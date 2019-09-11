Riverdale Season 4 Trailer: Jughead Is Missing?

Senior year at Riverdale High's not going to be all that fun from the looks of it.

In the new trailer for season four of Riverdale, exclusive to E! News, all hell is breaking loose. A search party is desperately on the hunt for Jughead (Cole Sprouse), Betty's (Lili Reinhart) getting hit over the head (with a gun?), Veronica's (Camila Mendes) facing some sort of scandal, and people are actually playing football, like they're actually in high school or something.

In good news, the main couples—Veronica and Archie, Betty and Jughead, and Toni and Cheryl—look like they're going strong for at least long enough to get some shots of them in the trailer.