Did Tami Roman Announce Her Final Season of Basketball Wives? Watch the Sneak Peek

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Sep. 11, 2019 9:07 AM
Tami Roman Youngblood may be ready to take a timeout from the drama.
Many Basketball Wives viewers have noticed fewer and fewer scenes involving one of the show's most popular cast members.
But in an exclusive sneak peek at tonight's all-new episode, fans may just get some answers into Tami's whereabouts.
While preparing to shoot a music video for her alter ego Tatiana Trill, Tami reveals just how much her mindset has changed when dealing with all the drama surrounding her co-stars.
"Tatiana Trill sparked this fire in me to make me know for a fact that being with this group of ladies is not where I need to be," she explained. "Meeting with OG confirmed I'm in a different head space in my life right now and I really want to try to live my life as close to black excellence as I can."
So what are you saying, Tami?
"I've been around these girls since 2010 and I think it's just time for me to move on," she added.
Say what?! Paging Jackie Christie: We need to have a ponderosa or something to set the record straight.
While you'll have to watch tonight to learn more about Tami's future with the VH1 series, the reality star has been hustling with a variety of projects.
In addition to her popular digital series Bonnet Chronicles, Deadline recently reported that Tami is set to be a series regular opposite comedian Ms. Pat and J. Bernard Calloway in Hulu's The Ms. Pat Show.
Regardless of Tami's future with Basketball Wives, there's still plenty of drama coming this season. On tonight's episode, Shaunie O'Neal prepares to invite the cast on a vacation to Costa Rica.
And if the past is any indication, cast trips with this crew always get a little messy. Stay tuned!
Basketball Wives airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. only on VH1.
