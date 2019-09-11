You Need to See Jennifer Lopez and Jimmy Fallon Recreate Your Favorite Music Videos

Recreate 21 music videos in four minutes? No problem for Jennifer Lopezand Jimmy Fallon.

The duo behind plenty of late-night dance-offs has now taken fans through a history of music video dancing in the time it takes to microwave a bag of popcorn. On Tuesday night, the Hustlers star and Tonight Show host transported viewers back to the late 1980s as they kicked off their dance medley with hit tracks like Paula Abdul's "Straight Up," The Bangles' "Walk Like an Egyptian" and MC Hammer's "U Can't Touch This" before segueing into the '90s with classics like New Kids On The Block's "(You Got It) The Right Stuff" and the Macarena.

Not before long, it was time for the era of late '90s pop with Britney Spears' "Oops!...I Did It Again" and NSYNC's "Bye Bye Bye."