Who Survived Bachelor in Paradise's Final Season 6 Rose Ceremony?

Bachelor in Paradise may have just given us its most beautiful, most dumb love story all season, all over the course of 20 minutes.

Connor, who had just had his heart a little bit broken by Caelynn taking off with Dean in his van, made it known that at this point, the only person he was waiting for was one Whitney Fransway, who he clicked with the night of Chris and Krystal's wedding.

When Whitney didn't walk down the stairs, he decided he was going to leave to find her himself. And so, dramatically, Connor left...just as Whitney was making her way to the beach, to meet Connor.

She arrived about 25 minutes after Connor left, and once she found out that he left for her, she left too. She showed up at his hotel room, and he couldn't believe it! She couldn't believe how big his hotel room was!

Anyway, they were happy. And maybe better off away from all the sand.