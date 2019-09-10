Jennifer Aniston Reveals the ''Goddess Circle'' Ritual She Does With Her Famous Friends

by Alyssa Morin | Tue., Sep. 10, 2019 6:17 PM
When it came to her 50th birthday this year, Jennifer Aniston had some thoughts about it.
So much so that she rounded up six of her gal pals for a fun weekend getaway to Mexico. However, the flight didn't go as smoothly as planned, when the actress' private jet had to make an emergency landing. But despite the minor hiccup, The Morning Show star and her besties were back on another plane and ready to gather around for their "goddess circle" ritual.
The 50-year-old actress told the New York Times that she and her closest friends have been doing this "goddess circle" tradition for over three decades. In fact, they come together and do this during each other's major life events, which have included both of Jennifer's weddings to Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux.
However, for this particular gathering, the Murder Mystery actress explained it was all about embracing her age and how far their group has come. "It's so weird. There's so much doom around that number," she told the NYT.
So what does the "goddess circle" entail? During their ritual, the women sit cross-legged on the floor, pass around a charm- and feather-decorated stick and set their intentions, according to the publication.
While it's unclear who exactly is part of this tradition, the publication named-dropped Andrea Bendewald. Moreover, Courteney Cox and Molly Kimmel were headed to Mexico with Aniston for her birthday festivities.
MediaPunch/Shutterstock
And it seems their traditional gathering has some sort of magical powers, because it turns out Aniston feels like she's entering a "creatively fulfilling period."
"I'm entering into what I feel is one of the most creatively fulfilling periods of my life," she revealed. "I've been doing this for 30 years and I feel like it's just about to really bloom."
It couldn't be more true, as she's returning TV this November for Apple's big-budget series, The Morning Show. She'll star alongside Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell. Additionally, both Reese and Jennifer will hold an executive producer title for the show.
With so many projects lined up, it's clear the Dumplin' star is only getting started.
"It's taken time for me to get where I am and I put a lot of work into my craft," she shared. "I've failed. I've succeeded. I've overcome. I've, you know, I've stayed around. I'm still here."
All in all, age is just a number... and the 50-year-old icon isn't going anywhere.
