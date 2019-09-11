What You Need to Know About Top Boy, the Show Netflix Revived Because of Drake

When Drake likes something, we're talking really likes it, there's nothing he won't do to keep it going.

Case in point? The surprise revival of Top Boy on Netflix making its way to the streaming giant on Friday, Sept. 13. The gritty, critically-acclaimed crime drama that debuted on Channel 4 in the UK in 2011 and ran for two four-episode series (as they're called across the pond) was already long-since canceled by the time the superstar rapper came across it on YouTube.

"I became really attached to the characters," he told BBC Radio 1's Clara Amfo ahead of the show's third season premiere in London earlier this month. "There's a lot of parallels between Toronto and London. It reminded me of people I grew up with and guys that I know. I really just felt super connected right away, but then it disappeared on me. I did my research and found out it had been ultimately cancelled."