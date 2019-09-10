Jessie James Decker Has a Stylish Solution for Wearing Sweat Pants on a Date

by McKenna Aiello | Tue., Sep. 10, 2019 5:24 PM
Jessie James Decker is all about fuss-free fashion.
The country singer's latest collection for Kittenish, which she debuted during New York Fashion Week, reveals exactly that. From day-to-night wardrobe staples like pleather leggings, to boss babe-inspired pant suits and edgier denim pieces, Jessie is clearly designing for the modern woman on the go. Or as she told E! News exclusively, she's designing for herself!
"All my style is on every single one of these pieces," Jessie, 31, dished backstage of the show, which was held by Style360 and Klarna. "This line is practical, stylish, trendy, Southern and girl friendly."
So girl friendly, in fact, that Jessie made it a priority to include a few athleisure looks that would make any lazy (yet style-focused) lady a Kittenish fan.
"We've turned sweatpants into a dressy item. We have changed the game in that," she shared.
Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for Style360)
Inspiration for the line's cropped sweatshirts and joggers—naturally accented with animal print—actually came from Jessie and hubby Eric James Decker's date nights.
"When I go out to dinner, I plan on eating a big ‘ol meal. So I want my pants to be stretchy. I'm a mom of three children. I don't have time to be dressed up in skintight dresses all the time," she explained.
The reality TV personality had some pretty-swoon worthy things to say about her longtime love, but you'll have to press play on the vide above to check them out!
