The Pearsons Are Looking Extra Good in New This Is Us Season 4 First Look

by Lauren Piester | Tue., Sep. 10, 2019 4:09 PM

Get ready to exercise those tear ducts! 

We're exactly two weeks away from the return of This Is Us, and in celebration, we've got a first look at the cast portraits for season four and a cute little video of the cast as they film season four. 

The fourth season appears to be going in a very new direction, just based on the fact that the trailer is filled with what's basically a brand new cast alongside the regular cast. The Pearsons are still very much around, but they're now joined by the likes of Omar Epps, M. Night Shyamalan, Jennifer Morrison, Timothy Omundson, Nick Weschler, Asante Blackk, and more. 

We don't know much about who the new characters are or what they're up to, but the Pearsons are all at new places in their lives. Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan) just had a baby and will now get to take care of baby Jack with help from Rebecca (Mandy Moore ) and Miguel (Jon Huertas), who are moving to LA. 

Kevin (Justin Hartley) now knows he wants to settle down a bit in life, and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) are moving their family to Philadelphia, where Randall is a city councilman. 

Jennifer Morrison was previously announced as a new addition to the cast, with no character details available, but most of the other newbies made their debut in the trailer, which left many feeling confused and excited. 

"It's actually kind of terrifying, you know, how a single cross with one person you've never met can change everything," Rebecca says in the trailer, and the first look above gives a few hints that we don't quite know what we're in for this season. 

"There are some 'oh boy' moments where you will be a little bit caught off guard, in a really good way," Hartley says. 

"It is almost as if we are telling a new story, and fans will be very surprised," says Chris Sullivan. 

Check out the new photos below! 

This Is Us, Season 4

NBC

The Big 3

This Is Us, Season 4

NBC

Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore as Jack and Rebecca Pearson

This Is Us, Season 4

NBC

Justin Hartley as Kevin Pearson

This Is Us, Season 4

NBC

Susan Kelechi-Watson as Beth Pearson

This Is Us, Season 4

NBC

Justin Hartley as Kevin Pearson

This Is Us, Season 4

NBC

Sterling K. Brown as Randall Pearson

This Is Us, Season 4

NBC

Chris Sullivan as Toby Damon

This Is Us, Season 4

NBC

Susan Kelechi Watson and Sterling K. Brown as Beth and Randall Pearson

This Is Us, Season 4

NBC

Chris Sullivan and Chrissy Metz as Toby Damon and Kate Pearson

This Is Us, Season 4

NBC

Milo Ventimiglia as Jack Pearson

This Is Us, Season 4

NBC

Sterling K. Brown as Randall Pearson

This Is Us, Season 4

NBC

Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore as Jack and Rebecca Pearson

This Is Us, Season 4

NBC

Chris Sullivan as Toby Damon

This Is Us, Season 4

NBC

Chrissy Metz as Kate Pearson

This Is Us, Season 4

NBC

Milo Ventimiglia as Jack Pearson

This Is Us, Season 4

NBC

Chrissy Metz and Chris Sullivan as Kate Pearson and Toby Damon

This Is Us, Season 4

NBC

Susan Kelechi-Watson as Beth Pearson

This Is Us, Season 4

NBC

Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore as Jack and Rebecca Pearson

This Is Us, Season 4

NBC

Chrissy Metz as Kate Pearson

This Is Us, Season 4

NBC

Susan Kelechi-Watson and Sterling K. Brown as Beth and Randall Pearson

This Is Us, Season 4

NBC

Mandy Moore as Rebecca Pearson

This Is Us, Season 4

NBC

The Big 3

Season four of This Is Us premieres Tuesday, September 24 at 9 p.m. on NBC. 

E! and NBC are both part of the NBC Universal family.

