Cameron Mathison Says He's Feeling ''Grateful and Optimistic'' After Renal Cancer Diagnosis

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock
by Alyssa Morin | Tue., Sep. 10, 2019 4:09 PM
Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock
Hallmark channel host Cameron Mathison is thinking positively and feeling "grateful" during this time.
On Monday, the 50-year-old star shared the unfortunate news that he's been diagnosed with renal cancer (also referred to as kidney cancer). He announced the status of his health on Home and Family and continued the conversation on Instagram on Tuesday.
"I have a health situation that I want to share with you all," he began his lengthy and heartfelt caption, alongside a photo of him with his family. "There are many reasons I love social media, staying connected with you all, sharing fun experiences... well this time I'm asking for your help."
Mathison continued, "About a month ago, I had an MRI for some gut issues I've been having, and during that MRI they found a tumor on my right kidney. It's consistent with Renal Cell Carcinoma ... or kidney cancer. The good news is that it hasn't spread to any other organs."
Luckily for the All My Children alum, he explained that his healthy lifestyle "helped" to keep the cancer from spreading elsewhere in his body.
"They say my healthy lifestyle and diet has no doubt helped keep it from growing and spreading to other areas, as doctors think it's been growing in me for minimum 10 years," he shared. "I am extremely lucky that we found it early."
Before closing his statement, the talk show host took a moment to thank his family, friends and co-workers.
"Thank you to my longtime friend and urologist @jon_giddens who has helped me tremendously through this process," Cameron said, adding, "Vanessa, Lucas and Leila have been absolutely amazing with their love and support... as have my mom, dad, brother, and everyone at Home and Family, Hallmark, and ET."
Additionally, the 50-year-old star revealed that he has a surgery scheduled later this week, which is why the Entertainment Tonight host asked his followers for a major favor during this time. "I was hoping to receive positive thoughts, prayers, or whatever you feel comfortable with, on 9/12 (my surgery is at 1pm PST)," he wrote.
He closed his caption, "Feeling very grateful and optimistic!!"
Sending him words of encouragement, the Home and Family Instagram account commented on Mathison's post. "We are with you and will be sending you so many thoughts on 9/12 and beyond!"
Moreover, the talk show host's Entertainment Tonight family also showed their support. Cheryl Hickey, who hosts ET Canada, wrote, "Cameron from my family to yours we are sending love and healthy thoughts. On the day of the surgery at 1:00 I will push that light harder your way my friend. You got this."
Brooke Anderson also responded, "Prayers for you now and at the time of your surgery Cam. Sending you love. You have got this!"
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?