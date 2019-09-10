How Serena Williams' G.O.A.T Status Inspired Her Latest Clothing Collection

Serena Williams' Fall 2019 clothing collection is serving up a master class in strength and sophistication.

The tennis legend, who took E! News backstage exclusively at her New York Fashion Week showing of S by Serena's latest line, said the items she and her team designed are meant to make women not only look good, but feel good.

"We want women to feel that they can turn their fear and their doubts into confidence and courage," Serena told E!'s Zanna Roberts Rassi at Klarna Style360. "That's our logo and motto for this whole collection."

Describing the collection as "new and fresh," Serena said the line is an "homage" to her life on and off the court, including the fact that she's not-so casually considered the G.O.A.T. (or greatest of all time) in the sports world. In fact, it's what inspired her to include extended sizing options and call it the "Great" collection.