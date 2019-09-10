How Serena Williams' G.O.A.T Status Inspired Her Latest Clothing Collection

by McKenna Aiello | Tue., Sep. 10, 2019 3:11 PM
Serena Williams' Fall 2019 clothing collection is serving up a master class in strength and sophistication.
The tennis legend, who took E! News backstage exclusively at her New York Fashion Week showing of S by Serena's latest line, said the items she and her team designed are meant to make women not only look good, but feel good.
"We want women to feel that they can turn their fear and their doubts into confidence and courage," Serena told E!'s Zanna Roberts Rassi at Klarna Style360. "That's our logo and motto for this whole collection."
Describing the collection as "new and fresh," Serena said the line is an "homage" to her life on and off the court, including the fact that she's not-so casually considered the G.O.A.T. (or greatest of all time) in the sports world. In fact, it's what inspired her to include extended sizing options and call it the "Great" collection.
"Women should be great," Serena explained. "It's not plus, it's great... I always try to pull those different words and bring it into the collection."
At a budget-friendly price point of $59 to $229 and sizing up to 3x, S by Serena has something for everyone. And if you ask Serena herself, that's the point. From her perspective, "Not all women have the same body type or body shape, so we make things for all different women."
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Of course, it doesn't hurt to have Anna Wintour on your side. Serena and Vogue's editor-in-chief have grown quite close over the years, and she revealed Anna even advised on the line.
"I'm not gonna show at New York Fashion Week without sending her every single piece," Serena shared. "She's so important to us and for our brand. She's so helpful and gives us so much good feedback."
Another world-famous ally of Serena's? The one and only Meghan Markle, who traveled from the U.K. to New York City to cheer on her pal at the U.S. Open. Of seeing the Duchess of Sussex in the stands, Serena shared, "Meghan is amazing. Like literally threw across the seas just to support a few hours with a newborn baby. She's the most positive, amazing human I know."
S by Serena's runway collection is available to shop online for 24 hours only, so get to filling your cart.
For more from Serena, check out the rest of our exclusive interview in the video above!
