The Bachelor's Arie and Lauren Luyendyk Get Married Again in Wild Las Vegas Ceremony

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Sep. 10, 2019 1:49 PM

Arie Luyendyk Jr., Lauren Luyendyk

Double the weddings, double the love!

Close to nine months after Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Luyendyk got married in a fairy-tale wedding near Maui, The Bachelor couple decided to say "I Do" again!

In pictures posted on social media, the new parents headed to Las Vegas for a special ceremony at A Little White Wedding Chapel.

"@ariejr's so nice I married him twice!" Lauren wrote on Instagram. "We always joked about ditching our plans for the first wedding and eloping in Vegas so we thought, what the heck, why not have both? Best decision we ever made as this day will be a hilarious memory we will cherish forever."

Arie added, "We got married on Saturday (again) in the back of a pink caddy in Vegas. Our new friend and legend @mrjordan1911 officiated (Elvis sat this one out). Can't wait to show you guys more."

And by more, the duo revealed that a YouTube video is coming out Wednesday that promises additional details about the big day.

For now, photos show that daughter Alessi Ren Luyendyk was able to celebrate the special occasion. And as soon as Bachelor Nation saw the pictures, they couldn't help but share in the excitement.

"Yes!! This is so perfect," Jenna Cooper wrote in the comments section while Raven Gates had three heart eye emojis.

Life as newlyweds has been pretty darn sweet for this Bachelor couple who continues to document their family moments on social media including trips to the race track and Fourth of July celebrations. And yes, Arie recently got to experience his first Father's Day as a dad too.

"I remember back when we were in Peru telling your family how I could see you as a father to our kids and getting to see it all come to life has been the most beautiful blessing," Lauren wrote while celebrating the big day. "You may be new to this, but you're doing an amazing job. We love you so much!"

Fans may remember the couple's first wedding, which was officiated by Chris Harrison. Bachelor alums Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici witnessed the bride walk down the aisle in a stunning sleeveless gown from Hayley Paige.

"Moments we will remember for the rest of our lives," Lauren previously shared on Instagram. "I'm going to be guilty of over posting our wedding but I can't stop looking back at such a perfect day."

