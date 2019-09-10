The Bachelor's Arie and Lauren Luyendyk Get Married Again in Wild Las Vegas Ceremony

Double the weddings, double the love!

Close to nine months after Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Luyendyk got married in a fairy-tale wedding near Maui, The Bachelor couple decided to say "I Do" again!

In pictures posted on social media, the new parents headed to Las Vegas for a special ceremony at A Little White Wedding Chapel.

"@ariejr's so nice I married him twice!" Lauren wrote on Instagram. "We always joked about ditching our plans for the first wedding and eloping in Vegas so we thought, what the heck, why not have both? Best decision we ever made as this day will be a hilarious memory we will cherish forever."

Arie added, "We got married on Saturday (again) in the back of a pink caddy in Vegas. Our new friend and legend @mrjordan1911 officiated (Elvis sat this one out). Can't wait to show you guys more."