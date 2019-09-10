Abby Lee Miller Walks in Public for the First Time in Over a Year: Watch the Emotional Video

YouTube
by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Sep. 10, 2019 1:35 PM
Abby Lee Miller is learning how to walk again.
The Dance Moms star took her first public steps since beginning her road to recovery on Tuesday's episode of The Doctors.
"Everybody, put your hands together and pray," Miller said as host Dr. Travis Stork grabbed her walker. "This is so scary, you have no idea."
With the audience members cheering her on, the celebrity put one foot in front of the other. She even lifted her hands off of her walker at one point.
According to her oncologist Dr. Lawrence Piro, Miller underwent knee replacement surgery three weeks ago to help with her abilities to stand, bare weight and walk.
"It would just buckle and go down," Miller said.
Since then, the TV star has been working to rehabilitate her knee four times a day.
Before today, Miller hadn't taken any steps in public in over a year. In April 2018, just after she had finished eight months in prison for bankruptcy fraud and had been transferred to a halfway house, Miller underwent emergency spinal surgery. She was diagnosed with Burkitt lymphoma—a form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. She then underwent a second surgery in June. Later that summer, a source told E! News Miller had been informed there was a chance "she may never walk again."
"Her prognosis is bleak, but she is vowing to beat this and not only walk, but dance again," the source said at the time.
As Miller underwent treatment, including chemotherapy, she kept her fans updated on her health journey via social media. In May 2019, she told People she's cancer free.
During her interview on The Doctors, Miller opened up about how both of her parents passed away from cancer.
"I knew that I would have cancer," she said, "but I never thought at 52."
Watch the video to see Miller take her initial steps.
