Sean "Diddy" Combs and Lori Harvey Take Their PDA-Filled Romance to Mexico

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Sep. 10, 2019 1:06 PM

P Diddy and Lori Harvey

HEM / BACKGRID

Sean "Diddy" Combs and Lori Harvey are still going strong!

The Grammy winner and the stepdaughter of Steve Harvey enjoyed a getaway to Mexico over the weekend. Photos show the rumored couple sharing a laugh while arriving at the airport in Cabo San Lucas on Sunday.

"Diddy and Lori spent the weekend at One and Only Palmilla in Cabo. They looked very happy being on vacation together and had a great stay," a source tells E! News. "They swam together in the pool and wrapped their arms around each other to kiss. They had a candlelit dinner overlooking the beach. Everything was very romantic and perfectly set up for them by the hotel staff. They went all out with rose petals and lots of champagne."

The insider also tells E! News that Diddy and Lori "were not shy with PDA."

"They held hands and he always had his arm around her as they walked through the property," the source shares. "They were giggling together and whispering in each other's ears. They looked totally in love."

"On Sunday they departed for their private jet at the airport. They stopped to have a laugh together and then Lori rubbed her stomach. She lifted up her blouse to show Diddy something and he rubbed her belly too. They were smiling and having fun with it," the insider adds. "They stood and chatted for a minute before they got on the jet and took off."

 Diddy and Lori first sparked romance rumors in July after being spotted on a midnight stroll together in New York City. Since that time, the duo has only continued to fuel relationship speculation. This trip to Mexico comes one month after Diddy, 49, and Lori, 22, enjoyed a vacation in Italy with her family.

