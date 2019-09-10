Anna Faris Recalls Her Hilarious Apology Letter After Being Banned From New Zealand

Anna Faris is now back on good terms with New Zealand.

While appearing on Justin Long's Life is Short podcast, posted Tuesday, the Mom star revealed that she was once briefly banned from the country. During her chat with Long, the actress explained that there was an incident that happened while she was in New Zealand filming 2010's Yogi Bear movie.

"Did I ever tell you about how I got kicked out of New Zealand?" Faris asked Long. "I didn't get kicked out, that sounds so dramatic, I didn't get kicked out. I did Yogi Bear there and I was walking...and it was a long shoot and there were days...most days I only said, 'Yogi!' So, you know, very fulfilling."

Faris went on to explain that, during filming, a producer invited her to a Queens of the Stone Age concert.