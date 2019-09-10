Kim Kardashian Went Into a "Little Depression" After Testing Positive for Lupus Antibodies

Kim Kardashianis no stranger to a health scare.

During Sunday's season 17 premiere episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the reality star received news from her doctor about the results of her blood test.

"Your antibodies are positive for Lupus and Rheumatoid Arthritis," Dr. Daniel Wallace told her before noting, "Sometimes you can get false positives in these screenings." A follow-up appointment was scheduled for the mom of four and, while fans will learn more about what happened in the next episode, Kardashian opened up about her progress in a new interview on NBC's Today.

"We figured out what the problem is and I unfortunately had to get put on medication to stop the symptoms. I tried everything natural for the longest time and we chose the best route for me so, luckily, right now everything's under control," she told Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb.

However, the Skims mogul also shared the toll the experience took on her mentally.