Katie Holmes' New Glamour Shots Prove She's Still Joey Potter at Heart

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Sep. 10, 2019 8:43 AM

Katie Holmes

Getty Images, @josephmain instagram

Katie Holmes is giving us all the Dawson's Creek feels on this Tuesday morning.

In new photos posted to Instagram, the actress—who portrayed the iconic Joey Potter on the beloved TV series—looks like she just stepped off the set of the hit show and into a glamorous photo shoot! Amid New York Fashion Week, Holmes took the time to pose for some gorgeous pictures in the park as she prepared to attend the Zimmermann show.

"@genevieveherr @josephmaine thank u both for getting me ready for the beautiful @zimmermann show," Holmes wrote alongside one glam shot, thanking her team.

This past May actually marked 16 years since Dawson's Creek went off the air. The show—also starring James Van Der Beek, Joshua Jackson and Michelle Williams—came to an end after six seasons, airing its series finale episode on May 14, 2003.

Watch

Katie Holmes & Jamie Foxx's Split: Everything We Know

It was just last month that Dawson's Creek creator Kevin Williamson was asked about a possible show revival.

"We keep talking about it, but no, as of now, it's not in the pipeline," Williamson said at the 2019 Television Critics Association summer press tour. "We kind of ended it. The last episode was five years in the future. We put a nice button to it. Jen died. What are we going to do?"

He added, "We've talked about it, but until we can find a reason to do it…what are you going to do?"

So, while we continue to wait for a possible revival, let's take a look at Holmes' glamorous photo shoot for our Dawson's Creek nostalgia!

