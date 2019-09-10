Kate Middleton Reveals the Outdoor Activities Prince Louis Loves

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Sep. 10, 2019 7:52 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Kate Middleton

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Fall is just around the corner, and Kate Middleton is taking in these last few weeks of summer by opening a new garden for children and families to enjoy.

The Duchess of Cambridge opened her Back to Nature play garden at the Royal Horticultural Society Garden Wisley in Surrey on Tuesday. The launch took place during the Back to Nature festival, which celebrated the value of communities. The grand opening also marked the end of the RHS garden project. As royal admirers will recall, Kate co-created gardens that were previously exhibited at the Chelsea Flower Show and the Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival. In fact, Kate and her husband, Prince William, brought their three kidsPrince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis—to the Chelsea space to help demonstrate the positive impact the outdoors can have on childhood development, physical health and mental health.

Kate discussed these benefits during a speech at the festival.

"The experiences we gain during our earliest years influence who we become as people. They influence how we interact in school, in work and in society and ultimately how we bring up our own children," she began. "Whether it's planting, exploring, digging, creating or playing, quality time spent outside provides children with the perfect environment to form those positive relationships with the people in their lives and the world around them. As a parent, I've learned just how important it is to foster our children's development in all areas—not just physical—as soon as they are born. We build the blocks, the foundations, for future success and happiness later in their lives."

Watch

Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton Bring Kids to Charity Polo Match

The duchess also gave an example of how her own little ones like to spend time outdoors while speaking to a few attendees. According to The Sun's royal correspondent Emily Andrews, Kate revealed  Louis "loves smelling the flowers" and being out in the garden.

Of course, her children's love of nature should come as no surprise to her fans. Back in May, Kensington Palace revealed the trio helped their mom gather moss, leaves and twigs to help decorate the Back to Nature garden in Chelsea.

Kate Middleton, Prince Louis, 2019 Chelsea Flower Show, Garden

Matt Porteous / Press Association

Kate wore Emilia Wickstead's Aurora dress to the big event. The belted, seersucker dress featured a floral print and Swiss-dot pattern and cost $2,255.00.

However, she wasn't the only famous figure in attendance. The Great British Bake Off's Mary Berry, who is an RHS, ambassador was also there to show her support.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Kate Middleton , Prince Louis , Royals , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Todd Chrisley, Lindsie Chrisley

Lindsie Chrisley Says Family's Tax Evasion Scandal Has "Wrecked My Life”

Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick Are Reuniting Onstage After 24 Years

Billie Lourd, American Horror Story: 1984

Billie Lourd Says American Horror Story: 1984 Is the Goriest Season Yet

Chance the Rapper, Kanye West

Chance the Rapper Explains How to Score an Invite to Kanye West's Sunday Services

Kim Kardashian, KUWTK 1701

Kim Kardashian Went Into a "Little Depression" After Testing Positive for Lupus Antibodies

Joaquin Phoenix, Rooney Mara

Joaquin Phoenix Has A, Uh, Dirty and Fiery Pet Name For Rooney Mara

Katie Holmes

Katie Holmes' New Glamour Shots Prove She's Still Joey Potter at Heart

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.