Mila Kunis and Adele Are to Blame For Ashton Kutcher's "Spite" Mustache

Jimmy Fallon couldn't help but mustache Ashton Kutcher a question: What's with the creepy facial hair?

Allow us to rewind: Back in May, the That ‘70s Show alum debuted some rather interesting scruff above his upper lip. Or, as he calls it, "lip jewelry." And now, four months later, he's still rocking the fuzz.

So what's the deal? Is it for a role, as Fallon asked him on Monday night's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon? "No," Kutcher explained. "This is for real life. It's kind of crazy. I never intended to have this. I don't think I'd look good with it, but I'm keeping it."

The idea came when he and Mila Kunis were preparing for pal Adele's 31st birthday bash. On the day of the party, his wife approached him and revealed the theme would be 1970s New Year's. "I'm like, ‘Oh, well, we were both on That ‘70s Show,'" he recalled. "I think we've got this, right?'"

Wrong.