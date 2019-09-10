Kaitlynn Carter Can't Help But Lust Over Miley Cyrus' New York Fashion Week Appearance

  • By
    &

by Jamie Blynn | Tue., Sep. 10, 2019 5:10 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Kaitlynn Carter, Miley Cyrus

Instagram

When it comes to Miley Cyrus, Kaitlynn Carter just can't be tamed.

Ahead of Tom Ford's New York Fashion Week Spring 2020 show on Monday night, Miley took to Instagram to share a peek at her all-black ensemble by the designer. For the evening, the "Mother's Daughter" singer chose satin pants, a velvet coat, wide brimmed hat, aviator sunglasses and a very unbuttoned shirt. Much to Kaitlynn's delight.

"Dear God," the Hills star commented alongside a drooling emoji. Behold, the thirst is real.

Indeed, the duo haven't been shy about their romance following their girls' trip to Italy in August. They've since attended the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards together, where Kaitlynn supported her backstage ahead of Miley's performance of "Slide Away." Later that night, they headed into a an after party hand-in-hand. And, more recently, they bid farewell to summer with a casual Labor Day lunch with Miley's mom Tish Cyrus.

Watch

Miley Cyrus & Kaitlynn Carter Hold Hands After 2019 VMAs

"Miley and Kaitlynn have been inseparable for almost two months," a source previously told E! News. "Kaitlynn has been a huge support system for Miley and they haven't left each other's sides. Their relationship is getting more serious."

Last week, Miley proved her appreciation for the reality star, throwing her a dinner party at Sunset Tower for her 31st birthday.

"Sunset Tower is one of Kaitlynn's favorites," an insider shared at the time. "Miley wanted it to be special and all attention on her."

"It was very intimate," continued the source. "They were both in a great mood all day and Kaitlynn seemed to be excited about spending the day and night with Miley. Before the dinner, Miley and Kaitlynn spent the day relaxing at Miley's home outside by the pool and ran errands. She hasn't officially 'moved in' to Miley's, but it feels like her home."

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Miley Cyrus , Kaitlynn Carter , Fashion Week , Couples , Fashion , Instagram , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Fall Fashion Guide: Fall Florals

Fall Florals Are in Bloom: 11 Ways to Work the Trend

New York Fashion Week Street Style

New York Fashion Week Spring 2020: See the Best Street Style

E-Comm: Katy Perry, QVC

Katy Perry Launches Fun & Flirty New Shoe Collection on QVC Tonight!

The Weeknd, NYFW 2017, Harpers Bazaar Party

The Weeknd Looks Unrecognizable in First Red Carpet Appearance Since Bella Hadid Split

Kim Kardashian, 2018 Paris Fashion Week Week

Kim Kardashian Dishes on New Shapewear Line and Her "Zen" Life With 4 Kids

Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence Looks Head-Over-Heels in Love With Cooke Maroney During NYC Outing

Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart, Met Gala, 2018, Couples

Lili Reinhart Just Made It Very Clear She and Cole Sprouse Are Back Together

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.