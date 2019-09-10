Kaitlynn Carter Can't Help But Lust Over Miley Cyrus' New York Fashion Week Appearance

by Jamie Blynn | Tue., Sep. 10, 2019 5:10 AM
When it comes to Miley Cyrus, Kaitlynn Carter just can't be tamed.
Ahead of Tom Ford's New York Fashion Week Spring 2020 show on Monday night, Miley took to Instagram to share a peek at her all-black ensemble by the designer. For the evening, the "Mother's Daughter" singer chose satin pants, a velvet coat, wide brimmed hat, aviator sunglasses and a very unbuttoned shirt. Much to Kaitlynn's delight.
"Dear God," the Hills star commented alongside a drooling emoji. Behold, the thirst is real.
Indeed, the duo haven't been shy about their romance following their girls' trip to Italy in August. They've since attended the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards together, where Kaitlynn supported her backstage ahead of Miley's performance of "Slide Away." Later that night, they headed into a an after party hand-in-hand. And, more recently, they bid farewell to summer with a casual Labor Day lunch with Miley's mom Tish Cyrus.
"Miley and Kaitlynn have been inseparable for almost two months," a source previously told E! News. "Kaitlynn has been a huge support system for Miley and they haven't left each other's sides. Their relationship is getting more serious."
Last week, Miley proved her appreciation for the reality star, throwing her a dinner party at Sunset Tower for her 31st birthday.
"Sunset Tower is one of Kaitlynn's favorites," an insider shared at the time. "Miley wanted it to be special and all attention on her."
"It was very intimate," continued the source. "They were both in a great mood all day and Kaitlynn seemed to be excited about spending the day and night with Miley. Before the dinner, Miley and Kaitlynn spent the day relaxing at Miley's home outside by the pool and ran errands. She hasn't officially 'moved in' to Miley's, but it feels like her home."
