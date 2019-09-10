Blake Horstmann Says He's Still Going to Stagecoach After "Rough" Bachelor in Paradise Season

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Sep. 10, 2019 5:03 AM
Blake Horstmann didn't have the best time on Bachelor in Paradise.
The season six star took to Instagram on Monday to reflect on his experience.
"To say paradise was rough for me is an understatement," he wrote alongside a photo of himself on the beach. "I have no one to blame but myself for that. It's not easy putting yourself and all of your mistakes out there for the world to see. No matter the differences all of us had on that beach, I will always have respect for each and every one of you, being brave enough to be yourselves and chase the love we all feel we deserve. Never forget that we are all human and not characters on television. I want to thank those of you that have sent me kind words and encouraging messages. Those have helped more than you will ever know. I hope that this is not the end of my story and I can look back at this summer and be grateful for the lessons learned and the friends made."
He then signed off with the hashtags #BeKind #ImNotGonnaStopDancing and, most notably, #ImStillGoingToStageCoach.
Many of his fellow franchise members expressed their support in the comments section.
"Love you forever friend," Demi Burnett wrote underneath the post.
"Always love for you Blake!" added Derek Peth.
However, not everyone agreed with the reality star's decision to still go to the music festival.
"Don't go to stage coach," Ben Higgins wrote. "Go to the wedding festival instead."
"Love this message, love you…but don't love the #," added Jason Tartick, who competed with Horstmann on Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette. "Maybe call in sick to stage coach next year."
ABC/John Fleenor
Horstmann's Stagecoach drama certainly got him into a lot of trouble this season. As fans will recall, the Colorado native hooked up with both Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Kristina Schulman at the festival. Both women confronted Horstmann about it on the show. Miller-Keyes also accused him of calling her a "mistake" and asking her to keep their hookup a secret.
While Horstmann apologized to her on the show, he also addressed the incident on social media—arguing he wanted to "get the truth out" and wasn't able to defend himself during their season.
"I NEVER 'sweet talked' her at Stagecoach. Caelynn and I were NEVER in a relationship. I NEVER ghosted Caelynn, I NEVER called her a mistake and I absolutely NEVER EVER EVER silenced Caelynn," he wrote at the time.
He also, claimed he was "under the impression it was 'just sex' to her" and shared screenshots of their text exchange, which he's since deleted.
Many fans and stars of the show criticized Horstmann for posting the texts. Miller-Keyes also claimed she was "absolutely mortified" their private messages were shared with the world and claimed they were "not an accurate representation of our past relationship."
ABC/Craig Sjodin
Still, the Stagecoach drama wasn't the only reason Horstmann had a "rough" season. Fans also watched him pursue Hannah Godwin, who ultimately decided to date fellow contestant Dylan Barbour. In addition, he decided to give a relationship with Schulman a go. But after Horstmann surprised her with a date, Schulman told him she didn't share his feelings. After a teary goodbye, both stars left the beach.
"She just didn't want me," Horstmann said on Monday's episode. "I wasn't enough—not for Becca, not for Hannah and not enough for Kristina. I made some mistakes, but I'm not a bad person….I learned a lot, but like, at what cost?"
Bachelor in Paradise continues Tuesday night on ABC.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?