90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Shocker: Sumit Is Already Married!

by Lauren Piester | Mon., Sep. 9, 2019 10:00 PM
Well Jenny's fears about her relationship with Sumit turned out to be pretty legit.
Monday's episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way ended with a big shock for the 60 year-old mom who moved to India to be with the 30 year-old guy who catfished her, though she doesn't yet know what it is yet.
She was already worried because he refused to stand up to his parents about his relationship, and tonight he told her he wasn't even going to have the ring ceremony he claimed he was going to have with her. Sumit felt bad that he made Jenny feel like he wasn't a trustworthy person (who catfished her), and as she worried about her visa expiring, he revealed to producers that he's got a big secret: He's married!
We'll have to wait until the next episode to see Jenny's full reaction, but based on the preview at the end of tonight's episode, she doesn't take it well!
Elsewhere tonight on The Other Way, Karine had a baby with no pain meds, Deavan learned what a bidet is and was not into it, and she was even less into the fact that Jihoon never told her he was thousands of dollars in debt after committing some crimes.
Meanwhile, Aladin and Laura got into a fight over her vibrator, because apparently he's really good at sex and she shouldn't need a vibrator. She told him she'd throw it out, but she's not actually going to do that.
Laura also worried that her son wouldn't be a fan of her new future husband, and shockingly, he wasn't.
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on TLC.
