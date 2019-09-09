90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Shocker: Sumit Is Already Married!

Well Jenny's fears about her relationship with Sumit turned out to be pretty legit.

Monday's episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way ended with a big shock for the 60 year-old mom who moved to India to be with the 30 year-old guy who catfished her, though she doesn't yet know what it is yet.

She was already worried because he refused to stand up to his parents about his relationship, and tonight he told her he wasn't even going to have the ring ceremony he claimed he was going to have with her. Sumit felt bad that he made Jenny feel like he wasn't a trustworthy person (who catfished her), and as she worried about her visa expiring, he revealed to producers that he's got a big secret: He's married!