Anuel AA and Karol G Are the Definition of Couple Goals: See Their Cutest Moments

Love is real and this pair is proof.

Anuel AA and Karol G are undeniably the "it" couple of the music industry. After releasing a few cheeky songs together, wrapping up their joint tour and becoming engaged earlier this year, the two superstars continue to be the definition of relationship goals. It's almost hard to believe their love story only began a year ago—in fact, they recently celebrated their anniversary!

When they dropped their steamy music video for "Culpables" last September, the singers immediately sparked romance rumors. And even though both stars insisted they were just friends, it was easy to see they had off-the-charts chemistry.

However, on the "Quiere Beber" singer's 26th birthday in November, the pair made their relationship Instagram official. And by January 2019, it was clear they were together, especially after they released their catchy tune (and adorable music video) "Secreto."

Putting their love even more on display? At the 2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards in April, they made their red carpet debut and couldn't keep their hands or eyes off of each other. Moreover, during the star-studded ceremony, the couple announced their engagement.