Anuel AA and Karol G Are the Definition of Couple Goals: See Their Cutest Moments

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Sat., Sep. 14, 2019 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Karol G, Anuel AA, Couples, Latinx Artists

Instagram

Love is real and this pair is proof.

Anuel AA and Karol G are undeniably the "it" couple of the music industry. After releasing a few cheeky songs together, wrapping up their joint tour and becoming engaged earlier this year, the two superstars continue to be the definition of relationship goals. It's almost hard to believe their love story only began a year ago—in fact, they recently celebrated their anniversary!

When they dropped their steamy music video for "Culpables" last September, the singers immediately sparked romance rumors. And even though both stars insisted they were just friends, it was easy to see they had off-the-charts chemistry.

However, on the "Quiere Beber" singer's 26th birthday in November, the pair made their relationship Instagram official. And by January 2019, it was clear they were together, especially after they released their catchy tune (and adorable music video) "Secreto."

Putting their love even more on display? At the 2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards in April, they made their red carpet debut and couldn't keep their hands or eyes off of each other. Moreover, during the star-studded ceremony, the couple announced their engagement.

Watch

Why Anuel AA's China Song Isn't Getting Recognition in U.S.

Whether they're performing on stage, doing basic tasks together or going on romantic getaways, the two are over-the-moon in love.

If you can't get enough of this power couple, see their cutest moments in our gallery below! From making fans blush with their hot, hot, hot performance at the 2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards to celebrating their one-year anniversary, this is a celebrity romance worth swooning over.

Anuel AA, Karol G

Jason Koerner/Getty Images

Besitos

After earning the 2019 Premios Juventud award for "Couples That Fire Up My Feed," the pair shares a sweet kiss on stage.

Karol G, Anuel AA, Couples, Latinx Artists

Instagram

Love at First Sight

The dynamic duo is all smiles and over-the-moon in love in this adorable candid pic.

Anuel AA, Karol G

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Twinning

Ahead of their joint tour, the power couple does press in fiery matching 'fits. From their red hot shoes to their flashy bling, this is an outfit to remember.

Article continues below

Karol G, Anuel AA, Couples, Latinx Artists

Instagram

One Year Anniversary

The couple celebrates their one-year anniversary with a bang! From the over-the-top balloons to the countless roses that are spread along the floor, this is a special day to remember. "My Happiness," the songstress shares.

Karol G, Anuel AA, Couples, Latinx Artists

Instagram

Pure Bliss

Hands off! Karol G makes it clear on Instagram that the Puerto Rican singer is hers and hers only. "Mine," she cheekily writes.

Karol G, Anuel AA, Couples

YouTube

Starry-Eyed

The beginning of their blossoming romance! After debuting their "Culpables" music video, fans couldn't help but wonder if they were dating. Fun fact: they were right.

Article continues below

Anuel AA, Karol G

Bryan Steffy/Telemundo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Off-the-Charts Chemistry

The pair makes a grand entrance at the 2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards. Karol G shows off her engagement ring and exudes bridal glamour in a white dress, while the "China" singer goes bold with a jewel-adorned suit.

Karol G, Anuel AA

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Sneaking In Kisses

During their El Culpables Tour in New York City, the couple heats up the stage as they sneak in a kiss for the crowd.

Karol G, Anuel AA, Couples, Latinx Artists

Instagram

Smitten

It's a party, it's a party! Anuel AA celebrates his queen on her 28th birthday.

Article continues below

Anuel AA, Karol G

Denise Truscello/Telemundo

Red Carpet Ready

Couple goals! The pair walks hand-in-hand at the 2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards.

Karol G, Anuel AA, Couples, Latinx Artists

Instagram

Ride or Die

After doing press for their upcoming joint tour, the dynamic duo gets ready to hit the road.

Karol G, Anuel AA

Victor Chavez/Getty Images

Bebecita

The two lovebirds hit the stage in Mexico during their El Culpables Tour. It's clear they can't keep their hands and eyes off of each other.

Article continues below

Karol G, Anuel AA, Couples, Latinx Artists

Instagram

Tongue Tied

The two lovebirds snap a quick selfie as they show off some PDA. "Tú eres mío, yo no comparto," the Ocean singer captions her post, which translates to "you are mine, and I do not share."

Anuel AA, Karol G

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Amor

The power couple heats up the stage at the 2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards with their steamy performance of "Culpables" and "Secreto."

Karol G, Anuel AA, Couples, Latinx Artists

Instagram

Romantic Getaway

The two cool off, quite literally, as they enjoy a lovely winter day in Spain.

Article continues below

Karol G, Anuel AA, Couples

YouTube

Inside Jokes

The pair can't seem to keep their hands off each other in their "Secreto" music video. However, this adorable moment between the two is why they are couple goals.

Karol G, Anuel AA, Couples, Latinx Artists

Instagram

Crazy in Love

They stay icy. The couple that wears matching shades and bling together, stays together. 

Karol G, Anuel AA, Couples, Latinx Artists

Instagram

Sparks Fly

It's clear the chemistry between the two are off-the-charts, which is why this candid shot of them melts Karol G's heart. "Eres todo lo que está Perfecto en mi vida ... y esta foto es una expresión que va más allá de lo que somos." (You are everything that is perfect in my life. This photo is an expression that goes beyond what we are.)

Article continues below

Now if you'll excuse us, we'll be playing "Secreto" and "Culpables" on repeat.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Celebrities , Couples , Latin , Music , Entertainment , Life/Style , Style Collective , Style , Red Carpet , VG , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Rihanna, 2019 BET Awards

Why Rihanna's Collaboration Wish List Is Full of Girl Power

The MixTapE!, Drake, Halsey

The MixtapE! Presents Halsey, Drake and More New Music Musts

Hear Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus & Lana Del Rey's New Song!

Rihanna Wants to Do Music Collab With Lizzo & More

Carrie Underwood

From Carrie Underwood to Thomas Rhett, See the Country Artist Nominees Taking Over the 2019 PCAs

Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Rey, Don't Call Me Angel Music Video

Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande & Lana Del Rey Gift Us With Their Girl Power Anthem "Don't Call Me Angel"

Avril Lavigne, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Avril Lavigne Just Gave "Sk8er Boi" Fans a Big Reason to See Her on Tour

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.