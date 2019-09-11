See Disney's Biggest Stars Take Over New York Fashion Week's Front Row

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Sep. 11, 2019 4:00 AM

Zendaya, 2019 New York Fashion Week, Star Sightings

Gotham/WireImage

Even New York Fashion Week has a dose of Disney magic.

When it comes to the biggest runway shows of the year, Hollywood's hottest stars can't help but have a front-row seat to all the action. Your favorite Disney Channel stars are no exception as celebs like Demi Lovato, Zac Efron and Ashley Tisdale have been spotted taking in the sights and sounds of the annual fashion event.

In regards to the Spring 2020 season, Girl Meets World star Rowan Blanchard and High School Musical alumna Vanessa Hudgens have been spotted at various shows.

As for Zendaya, she casually teamed up with Tommy Hilfiger for a fashion show-musical extravaganza at the Apollo.

"Still feeling a bit like a dream," the Disney star wrote on Instagram after pulling off the star-studded event. "So many pictures and long posts coming."

Until then, we're taking a look back on all of our favorite Disney stars who have been spotted at New York Fashion Week over the years in our gallery below.

Whether attending the hottest parties or appearing front-row at the biggest shows, these A-listers always dress to impress and have a magical time.

Miley Cyrus, Celebrity Sightings At Fashion Week, 2019 New York Fashion Week

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

MIley Cyrus

The "Mother's Daughter" singer chose satin pants, a velvet coat, wide brimmed hat, aviator sunglasses and a very unbuttoned shirt for Tom Ford's Spring 2020 show.

Vanessa Hudgens - Celebrity sightings at NYFW

Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Vanessa Hudgens

It's a jam-packed week for the fashion lover who earned a front-row seat to Vera Wang's show.

Rowan Blanchard

Benjamin Lozovsky/BFA.com

Rowan Blanchard

When Hyundai Motor Company debuted its capsule collection in collaboration with Zero + Maria Cornejo at Re:Style, the former Disney star had a front-row seat to all the looks. 

Jasmine Sanders, Zendaya, 2019 New York Fashion Week

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Zendaya

Front-row is nice. but backstage is pretty epic too! The actress spotted Jasmine Sanders at Tommy Hilfiger's Spring 2020 runway show. 

Janet Mock, Vanessa Hudgens

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Vanessa Hudgens

Sitting besides Janet Mock, the actress enjoys Carolina Herrera's Spring 2020 fashion show.

Selena Gomez and Anna Wintour

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Coach

Selena Gomez

When the "Come and Get It" singer attended the Coach Spring 2019 fashion show, she casually sat next to Vogue's Anna Wintour. NBD!

Zendaya, Blake Lively, Emily Blunt

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Michael Kors

Zendaya

While attending the Michael Kors Collection Fall 2018 runway show, the Shake It Up star had a front-row seat alongside Blake Lively and Emily Blunt.

Hilary Duff

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

Hilary Duff

Lizzie McGuire does Fashion Week! The Hollywood actress attended the Jenny Packham Fall 2016 fashion show.

Vanessa Hudgens

Ben Gabbe/Getty Images

Vanessa Hudgens

The High School Musical star bops to the front row of Jeremy Scott's fashion show in September 2017.

Selena Gomez

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Selena Gomez

Rewind to September 2018 when the Wizards of Waverly Place star attended the Coach 1941 fashion show.

Tish Cyrus, Miley Cyrus

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Miley Cyrus

Tish Cyrus joined the Hannah Montana star at Rachel Zoe's Fall 2013 fashion show at New York City's Lincoln Center.

Ashley Tisdale

Mark Sagliocco/FilmMagic

Ashley Tisdale

Get'cha fashion head in the game! The High School Musical star attended the Lauren Conrad Spring 2016 fashion show.

Demi Lovato

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs

Demi Lovato

The Sonny With a Chance star dressed to impress at the Marc Jacobs Spring 2017 fashion show.

Joe Jonas, Kellan Lutz, Zac Efron

Henry Dziekan/Getty Images for IMG

Joe Jonas & Zac Efron

The Jonas Brothers member and High School Musical fan-favorite joined Kellan Lutz at Calvin Klein Men's Collection Fall 2011 fashion show.

Bella Thorne

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

Bella Thorne

The Shake It Up star turned heads for all the right reasons while attending the Sally LaPointe fashion show.

Rowan Blanchard

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Rowan Blanchard

The Girl Meets World star didn't disappoint in the fashion department while attending the Adeam fashion show in September 2018.

Monique Coleman

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Monique Coleman

The High School Musical star had a front-row seat to the Jenny Han Spring 2008 collection at Smashbox Studios.

