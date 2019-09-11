Check Out Megan Rapinoe, Simone Biles, Stephen Curry and More of the 2019 PCAs Game Changer Nominees

The People's Choice Awards are honoring the professional athletes who are not only excelling in their sports but also fighting for change, standing up against injustices and providing aid to communities in need.

Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan, who are both nominated for The Game Changer of 2019 at the PCAs, are spearheading the U.S. Women's National Soccer team's fight for equal pay. The team sued the U.S. Soccer Federation for gender discrimination due to the pay discrepancy and unequal working conditions between them and their male counterparts. The World Cup winners are hoping that their experience will inspire women in other industries to fight for equal treatment.

Simone Biles, another contender for PCAs Game Changer of the year, won her sixth all-around gymnastics title in August after she performed a triple-double in competition. The 22-year-old athlete has used her platform to bravely speak out about the abuse she suffered at the hands of former USA Gymnastics doctor, Larry Nassar.