Chance the Rapper Delays Tour to Experience ''Important Milestones'' With Newborn Daughter

by Alyssa Morin | Mon., Sep. 9, 2019 1:15 PM
Family over everything.
Chance the Rapper is prioritizing the people that matter most to him: his wife Kirsten Corley and two daughters. After welcoming his second child just last week, a baby girl named Marli, the 26-year-old star has made the tough decision to delay his tour in order to spend quality time with his loved ones.
"I thought it over for the past week and I've decided to push back my tour," he began his lengthy and heartfelt Instagram post, alongside a photo with his newborn and 3-year-old daughter, Kensli. "This year has been one of the greatest of my life; Marriage, new baby, first album etc. But with it being so eventful it has also been very strenuous having to divide my time and energy between family and work."
For the "Hot Shower" rapper, he says he didn't want to make the same mistake again of leaving his wife and baby alone during such an important time.
"When Kensli was born, I went on tour 2 weeks later and missed some of the most important milestones in her life, but more importantly I was absent when her mother needed me the most," he shared. "At this point as a husband and father of two I realize that I can't make that mistake again. I need to be as helpful and available as possible to my wife in these early months of raising Kensli and Marli."
Despite making a difficult decision to halt his The Big Day tour, the father-of-two reassured his fans that he would be back on the stage.
"I apologize because I know how many people were counting on seeing me soon, but I hope you'll understand and forgive me in time," the 26-year-old star wrote, adding, "Tour kicks off Jan. 15th and you can still get tix or your refund if you are unavailable at chanceraps.com & a few of the shows are still being rescheduled as well so stay tuned."
He closed his Instagram post with a heartfelt message: "I love you guys AND LITERALLY CANT WAIT FOR U TO WITNESS THIS SHOW."
Earlier this March, Chance the Rapper and his wife, whom he married that same month, shared the exciting news that they were expecting baby number two.
"Oh yeah, we're pregnant," Kirsten shared on Instagram, alongside a photo of her growing baby bump. "New baby droppin September," the 26-year-old star cheekily commented.
And now that Marli is here, it looks like the "Slide Around" rapper is going to soak up every moment with his daughter.
