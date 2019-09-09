Sarah Palin's Husband Todd Files for Divorce After 30 Years of Marriage

Todd Palin has filed for divorce from Sarah Palin after over 30 years of marriage.

According to court records obtained by E! News, Todd filed for divorce on Friday, Sept. 6 at an Alaska courthouse. The Anchorage Daily News reports the 55-year-old cited the cause of their split as an "incompatibility of temperament between the parties such that they find it impossible to live together as husband and wife."

In the filing, Todd requested joint custody of their son Trig Palin. Their other children, Willow, Track, Piper and Bristol Palin, are all over 18.

This August, the high school sweethearts celebrated their 31st wedding anniversary. In a 2011 interview, the former governor of Alaska shared that she and Todd eloped in 1988 because they wanted to save their parents from having to pay for an elaborate wedding. However, she later said that she told her kids, "Don't do what I did."