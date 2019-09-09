Remember When Apple Forced a U2 Album on Us All?

September 9, 2014 started out like any other day.

The birds were chirping, the sun was shining, and everyone was gearing up to hear what new Apple products the tech giant would be launching out of Cupertino at what would be the last of their famed launch events to be held in the Flint Center for the Performing Arts at De Anza College. And the news announced by current CEO Tim Cook at the very site where the late Steve Jobs unveiled both the original Mac in 1984 and the first iMac in 1998 was pretty big. Not only did the company unveil the iPhone 6, the eighth generation of their ubiquitous smartphone, but they also revealed what Cook described as "the next chapter in Apple's story," the Apple Watch.

But that was all dwarfed by the moment when Cook brought out U2 to announce their new album Songs of Innocence, which had been commissioned by the tech company and would be made available to each and every one of the over half billion iTunes customers at no cost. And instantly, whether any of us liked it or not, the album was automatically added to the "purchased" sections of our music libraries and downloaded to our personal devices.