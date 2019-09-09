Timothée Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp's Makeout Session Is Definitely NSFW

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Sep. 9, 2019 11:01 AM

Lily-Rose Depp, Timothee Chalamet

Cobra Team / BACKGRID

Timothée Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp are still going strong! So strong, in fact, that they're not afraid to engage in some serious PDA.

Days ago, The King co-stars were photographed having a pretty steamy makeout session while in Capri, Italy. Photos show Chalamet, 23, and Depp, 20, sharing a passionate kiss while on a boat with friends. The duo's lip-lock was seemingly so intense, it knocked Chalamet's hat right off. For the afternoon in Capri, Chalamet donned bright swim shorts while Depp wore a leopard-print bathing suit.

These photos of the couple have emerged shortly after they walked the red carpet at the premiere of their new Netflix movie, The King, at the 2019 Venice Film Festival.

The Oscar nominee and the daughter of Johnny Depp first sparked romance rumors in 2018, when they were spotted spending time together in New York City.

Shortly after relationship speculation emerged, Chalamet and Depp were photographed kissing in NYC's East Village while out on a date night at Blue Ribbon Fried Chicken.

Lily-Rose Depp, Timothee Chalamet

Cobra Team / BACKGRID

"They were very sweet together," an eyewitness told E! News at the time. "They wrapped their arms around each other in line and linked arms the entire time. They seemed very happy to be together."

