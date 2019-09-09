Post Malone and Jimmy Fallon's Trip to Medieval Times Is Even Better Than It Sounds

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Sep. 9, 2019 8:36 AM
Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
After watching Post Maloneand Jimmy Fallon's trip to Medieval Times, we're definitely better now.
Yes, you read that right—the Grammy-nominated rapper and Tonight Show host headed to the famed dinner show that instantly transports you to life in the medieval ages.
As part of the experience, visitors dine as they watch knights on horseback compete. As Malone put it, "This is the best day of my life." The star even met the queen, who shared her love for his hit track, "Sunflower."
After dining on chicken and potatoes, he and Fallon cheered on their knight before deciding they needed to get into the arena themselves to compete.
While Fallon challenged the performer to a joust on horseback, it wasn't long before they revealed their secret: they weren't competing at all.
Instead, the two were off on the sidelines drinking and snacking on popcorn while voicing what was happening out on the field. Imposters!
Of course, it was all in good fun and the visit was topped off with Malone being knighted.
Yes, you may now refer to him as Lord Post Malone of Medieval Times.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
