Post Malone and Jimmy Fallon's Trip to Medieval Times Is Even Better Than It Sounds

After watching Post Maloneand Jimmy Fallon's trip to Medieval Times, we're definitely better now.

Yes, you read that right—the Grammy-nominated rapper and Tonight Show host headed to the famed dinner show that instantly transports you to life in the medieval ages.

As part of the experience, visitors dine as they watch knights on horseback compete. As Malone put it, "This is the best day of my life." The star even met the queen, who shared her love for his hit track, "Sunflower."

After dining on chicken and potatoes, he and Fallon cheered on their knight before deciding they needed to get into the arena themselves to compete.