Dwayne Johnson Gives Health Update on "Son" Kevin Hart After Car Accident

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Sep. 9, 2019 8:30 AM
Dwayne Johnson says everything is "good" with Kevin Hart following his scary car crash.
Last weekend, the actor and comedian was involved in an accident on Malibu's Mulholland Highway, suffering back injuries. As he recovers, Hart is unable to do any appearances, including his scheduled interview on today's premiere episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. So, after hearing about Hart's crash, Johnson actually left his honeymoon early to step in for his pal on the talk show.
While on the show, Johnson gave an update on his Jumanji co-star.
"Everything is good, I spoke with Kevin, I actually refer to him as my son," Johnson told Clarkson. "I connected with him today."
"And you know what? These things happen in life and thankfully he was strapped in nicely to his car seat," Johnson joked as the audience laughed. "That's real love."
Johnson then continued to troll his pal, saying that they spoke to his "pediatrician."
On a more serious note, Johnson said that Hart is "doing very well" and is "bummed" he couldn't be there with Clarkson.
"I love the guy, he's one of my best friends," Johnson said. "And honestly, I mean, thank God, it could've been a lot worse. So, he's a lucky man, and he knows it too. I wish him the best and a speedy recovery and I'm gonna see him soon."
Take a look at the video above to see Johnson give an update on Hart!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?